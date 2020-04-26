Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Decreases Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas reduced its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.4% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,289,000 after buying an additional 1,516,048 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,045 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,428,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,259,000 after purchasing an additional 681,783 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $1,352,805,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,041,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,492 shares during the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $83.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.04. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.42.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

