Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Grows Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Amgen were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. CLS Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,689 shares of company stock worth $2,462,753. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.80.

Amgen stock opened at $236.28 on Friday. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99. The company has a market capitalization of $136.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

