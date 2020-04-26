Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas cut its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the period. Altria Group accounts for about 1.6% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 74.3% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 31.3% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 23,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 18.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 275,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after buying an additional 43,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 70.0% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $39.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.77 and its 200-day moving average is $45.32. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $54.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The firm has a market cap of $71.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

MO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Panmure Gordon raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

