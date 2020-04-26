Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Purchases 338 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 79.4% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLS Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MDT opened at $99.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.18.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.26.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

