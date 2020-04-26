Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Reduces Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 3.1% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.86.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $381.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $351.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.68. The company has a market cap of $105.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

In related news, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,846.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.