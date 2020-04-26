Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Sells 137 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lowered its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Boeing were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 6.4% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 77.0% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 124.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,805,000 after buying an additional 17,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 88.0% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.41.

NYSE:BA opened at $128.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.57 billion, a PE ratio of -107.48 and a beta of 1.76. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $391.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.78.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

