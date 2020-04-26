Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Sells 2,038 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas trimmed its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the period. Blackstone Group accounts for about 1.9% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Blackstone Group by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 530,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,688,000 after buying an additional 104,733 shares during the period. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC increased its position in Blackstone Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 623,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,851,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $626,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Blackstone Group from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Blackstone Group from $53.50 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 327,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $8,449,704.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group stock opened at $48.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.34, a P/E/G ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.13. Blackstone Group LP has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $64.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 27.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.63%.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.