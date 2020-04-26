Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Sells 333 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas reduced its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,670 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 1.5% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,388,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.6% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 72,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 63.3% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cfra lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.48.

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific stock opened at $156.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $103.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.83. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

