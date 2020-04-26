Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Sells 457 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas reduced its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $115.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $114.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.10.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $52.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.75.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

