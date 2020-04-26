Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Sells 88 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas reduced its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Accenture were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $1,334,072,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,616,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $972,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,132 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 8,478.9% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,009,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,671,000 after purchasing an additional 997,961 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3,501.2% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $214,898,000 after purchasing an additional 992,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,146,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $662,546,000 after buying an additional 676,463 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on ACN. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Accenture from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.38.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total transaction of $740,745.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total value of $2,069,621.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 25,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,316,841.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,208 shares of company stock worth $4,768,291. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock opened at $175.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $216.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.93 and a 200 day moving average of $191.84.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.