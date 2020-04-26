Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Trims Stock Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lessened its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 5.3% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 28.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 145,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,646,000 after buying an additional 32,382 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 3.5% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB opened at $141.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.70. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $149.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.47.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.70.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

