Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHCT. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,989,000 after acquiring an additional 17,799 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. DA Davidson raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Community Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Shares of NYSE CHCT opened at $33.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.55 million, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.78. Community Healthcare Trust Inc has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $52.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.36.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $16.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.77 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 2.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Inc will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

