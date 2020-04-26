Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) PT Set at €27.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) has been assigned a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SGO. HSBC set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.10 ($26.86) price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €35.28 ($41.03).

Compagnie de Saint Gobain stock opened at €22.96 ($26.70) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €23.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is €33.11. Compagnie de Saint Gobain has a fifty-two week low of €42.05 ($48.90) and a fifty-two week high of €52.40 ($60.93).

About Compagnie de Saint Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

