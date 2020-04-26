Condor Resources (CVE:CN) Trading Up 25%

Condor Resources Inc. (CVE:CN) shares were up 25% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, approximately 186,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 173% from the average daily volume of 68,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a market cap of $6.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05.

About Condor Resources (CVE:CN)

Condor Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Peru. It explores for gold, and other precious and base metals, as well as silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's portfolio includes 11 projects, such as Chavin, Soledad, Quriurqu, Huiñac Punta, Ocros, Pucamayo, Humaya, Andrea, San Martin, Lucero, and Quilisane.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Condor Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.