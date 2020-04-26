Consolidated Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 10.1% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Laffer Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 117.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Raymond James lowered their price target on Visa from $221.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.44.

NYSE V opened at $167.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.01. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The company has a market cap of $326.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other Visa news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

