Contrasting Verra Mobility (VRRM) and The Competition

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ: VRRM) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Verra Mobility to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Verra Mobility and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verra Mobility 0 1 6 0 2.86 Verra Mobility Competitors 77 124 107 2 2.11

Verra Mobility currently has a consensus target price of $14.86, suggesting a potential upside of 102.41%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 39.49%. Given Verra Mobility’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Verra Mobility is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Verra Mobility and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verra Mobility 7.43% 37.33% 8.71% Verra Mobility Competitors -27.47% -48.90% -9.49%

Risk & Volatility

Verra Mobility has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verra Mobility’s peers have a beta of 0.34, indicating that their average share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Verra Mobility and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Verra Mobility $416.72 million $33.34 million 11.29 Verra Mobility Competitors $310.96 million -$116.81 million 16.58

Verra Mobility has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Verra Mobility is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.6% of Verra Mobility shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Verra Mobility shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Verra Mobility beats its peers on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes. This segment serves municipalities, counties, school districts, and law enforcement agencies. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration solutions to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners. The company is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.