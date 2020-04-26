Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $246,000 Stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 82.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,029 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total transaction of $2,069,621.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,841.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 855 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total transaction of $149,778.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,019.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,768,291. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock opened at $175.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $216.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.84. The firm has a market cap of $109.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.38.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Read More: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.