Convergence Investment Partners LLC Invests $338,000 in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,013 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 636.4% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 43.2% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jan Suwinski purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.19 per share, for a total transaction of $74,380.00. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $58.12 on Friday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $89.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.89%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on THO. Northcoast Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

