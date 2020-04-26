Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 11,966 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,516 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 11,966 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 1.3% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,883,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Intel by 505.3% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 368,196 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,973,000 after acquiring an additional 307,370 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Intel by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,188 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intel by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111,720 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.55.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $59.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.91. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In related news, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

