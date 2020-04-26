Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,637 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,939 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,106,530,000 after acquiring an additional 733,712 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,303,463,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,638,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,126,443,000 after acquiring an additional 767,660 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,517,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,727,807,000 after acquiring an additional 394,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,160,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,909,176,000 after purchasing an additional 277,305 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Stephens decreased their target price on Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Visa from $221.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.44.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $167.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.01. The company has a market cap of $326.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.