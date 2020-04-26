Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 30 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 773 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 21.5% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,564 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Netflix by 6.3% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 595 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 6.5% in the first quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 4.2% in the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target (up previously from $420.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their target price on Netflix from $447.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.62.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.69, for a total transaction of $23,851,136.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,851,136.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total value of $655,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 490 shares in the company, valued at $214,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,784 shares of company stock valued at $77,902,201 in the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $424.99 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $449.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.03, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

