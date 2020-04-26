Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8,241.7% during the 1st quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 8,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,912 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 43,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,324 shares of company stock valued at $11,443,088. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.56.

Shares of JPM opened at $90.71 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $272.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

