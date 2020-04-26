Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Raised by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,071 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 0.4% of Clarius Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,904 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.54.

NASDAQ COST opened at $310.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $233.05 and a 12-month high of $325.26. The company has a market capitalization of $134.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $300.30 and its 200-day moving average is $301.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,257,791.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

