Cowen Cuts TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $35.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NYSE:TFII opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. TFI International has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $36.65.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

