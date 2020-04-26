Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €26.00 Price Target for STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM)

Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €23.69 ($27.55).

Shares of STM stock opened at €22.63 ($26.31) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €22.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is €22.48. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a one year high of €21.45 ($24.94).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

