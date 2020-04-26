Credit Suisse Group Trims Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Target Price to $0.60

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group to $0.60 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average is $3.43.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($1.14). The company had revenue of $180.40 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 36,457 shares in the last quarter. 41.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. Its Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

