Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Downgraded to “Hold” at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $10.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CEQP. Barclays downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

CEQP stock opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $629.81 million, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 2.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $839.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Crestwood Equity Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 27.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25,000.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEQP. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 37.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.