Cribstone Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,289 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cribstone Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 251.7% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000.

Shares of BSCK stock opened at $21.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average of $21.23. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.67 and a 12-month high of $21.41.

