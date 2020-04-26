Cribstone Capital Management LLC Acquires 396 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,404 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,623,976 shares of the airline’s stock worth $519,561,000 after purchasing an additional 258,793 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,167,458 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $278,940,000 after buying an additional 58,150 shares during the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 4,363,608 shares of the airline’s stock worth $235,548,000 after acquiring an additional 234,583 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,112,177 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $221,974,000 after purchasing an additional 427,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,108,380 shares of the airline’s stock worth $221,770,000 after purchasing an additional 319,578 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $29.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.00 and a 200-day moving average of $50.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LUV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Buckingham Research cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $67.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group lowered Southwest Airlines to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $35,161,642.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

