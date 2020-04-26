Cribstone Capital Management LLC Acquires 717 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 69.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,752 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,930,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,027,054,000 after acquiring an additional 143,079 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Mastercard by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,804,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,316,366,000 after purchasing an additional 62,592 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,038,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,183,742,000 after purchasing an additional 367,242 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Mastercard by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,483,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,727,324,000 after purchasing an additional 772,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $2,754,179,000. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.41, for a total transaction of $12,231,711.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,602,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,423,646,366.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,534 shares of company stock valued at $74,137,309. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MA stock opened at $258.76 on Friday. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $253.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.22. The company has a market capitalization of $257.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Mastercard from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.57.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

