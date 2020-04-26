Cribstone Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,594 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,859 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 20.5% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 4.1% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 18,366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management lifted its stake in Boeing by 211.5% in the 3rd quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 24,094 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Argus raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra downgraded Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Vertical Group lowered shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.41.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $128.98 on Friday. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $391.00. The company has a market capitalization of $77.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.48 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.70 and its 200 day moving average is $294.78.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

