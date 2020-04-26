Cribstone Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 200 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $367,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 236,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,476,000 after purchasing an additional 21,763 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period.

Shares of DIA stock opened at $237.83 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $182.10 and a 1-year high of $295.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.11.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.6018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $7.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

