Cribstone Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its stake in Amgen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 6,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its holdings in Amgen by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 4,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 12.6% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 52,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $236.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.74.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

In other news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,689 shares of company stock worth $2,462,753. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.80.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

