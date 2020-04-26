Cribstone Capital Management LLC Has $321,000 Stock Holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 66.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 307.7% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total transaction of $1,485,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Humana from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.94.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $369.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Humana Inc has a 52 week low of $208.25 and a 52 week high of $384.99. The firm has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. Humana had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.