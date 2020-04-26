Cribstone Capital Management LLC Invests $172,000 in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after buying an additional 1,350,232 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,214,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $470,883,000 after acquiring an additional 736,028 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 114,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,415,000 after acquiring an additional 723,775 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 33.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,522,000 after purchasing an additional 598,648 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,896,000. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $213.84 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $237.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.76 and a 200 day moving average of $206.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

