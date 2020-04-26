Cribstone Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Trane (NYSE:TT)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Trane (NYSE:TT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Trane during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Trane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Trane stock opened at $84.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.20. Trane has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $146.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Trane had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.50%. Analysts predict that Trane will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Trane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

TT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Trane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Trane in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Trane from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Trane from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trane from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Trane presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.82.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

