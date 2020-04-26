Cribstone Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Savior LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,300.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 159.1% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $76.59 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $60.07 and a 1 year high of $94.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.07.

