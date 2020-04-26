Cribstone Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 3,023.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,131 shares during the quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHD. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 63.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,380,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,116,000 after purchasing an additional 928,286 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,361,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,302,000 after purchasing an additional 124,560 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 214,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,161,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 159,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,019,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,334,537.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,214.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $71.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.84. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.38.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

