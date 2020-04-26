Cribstone Capital Management LLC Sells 107 Shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 367 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 1.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 56,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Allegion by 4.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Allegion by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,210,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $436,391,000 after acquiring an additional 13,002 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Allegion news, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,525 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $472,244.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,226.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 42,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total value of $5,528,814.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,088,656.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ALLE opened at $96.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.41. Allegion PLC has a 1 year low of $77.37 and a 1 year high of $139.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.30.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. Allegion had a return on equity of 69.68% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $674.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALLE shares. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on Allegion from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Allegion from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Allegion from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.13.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

