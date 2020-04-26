Cribstone Capital Management LLC Sells 157 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,055,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,531,000 after purchasing an additional 910,672 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,235,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,935,000 after buying an additional 888,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,377,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,438,000 after buying an additional 226,620 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,171,509,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,125,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,990,000 after acquiring an additional 111,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.25.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total value of $29,322,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,589,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,653,334,750.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total transaction of $3,503,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,274,935.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 863,657 shares of company stock worth $123,406,971. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock opened at $162.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $164.90.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 197.26% and a net margin of 23.97%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Read More: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.