Cribstone Capital Management LLC Sells 174 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,107.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,838,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,415 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,127,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,810,000 after purchasing an additional 616,763 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,299,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,210,000 after purchasing an additional 468,425 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,380,000. Finally, HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,773,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $103.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.30 and a 200 day moving average of $119.97. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.70 and a 12 month high of $132.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.8217 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

