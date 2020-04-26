Cribstone Capital Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $122.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.22. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $170.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4199 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

