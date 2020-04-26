Cribstone Capital Management LLC Sells 312 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UTX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,034,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,251,543,000 after buying an additional 1,022,774 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,486,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,716,388,000 after acquiring an additional 322,826 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in United Technologies by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,173,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,523,634,000 after acquiring an additional 782,934 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,820,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,292,724,000. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark started coverage on United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.07.

UTX stock opened at $63.43 on Friday. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $69.02 and a 1-year high of $158.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

