Cribstone Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Nike during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nike during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the first quarter worth about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 68.9% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Nike news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.22 per share, with a total value of $210,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,091.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $88.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.04. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.36%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NKE shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Nike from $117.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised Nike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.67.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

