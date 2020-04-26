Critical Survey: ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) and salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) and salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

ChannelAdvisor has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, salesforce.com has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.9% of ChannelAdvisor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.3% of salesforce.com shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of ChannelAdvisor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of salesforce.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ChannelAdvisor and salesforce.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChannelAdvisor 0 1 3 0 2.75 salesforce.com 0 3 37 3 3.00

ChannelAdvisor currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.38%. salesforce.com has a consensus price target of $199.53, suggesting a potential upside of 29.58%. Given ChannelAdvisor’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe ChannelAdvisor is more favorable than salesforce.com.

Profitability

This table compares ChannelAdvisor and salesforce.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChannelAdvisor 2.68% 4.80% 3.06% salesforce.com 0.74% 3.61% 2.12%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ChannelAdvisor and salesforce.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChannelAdvisor $129.96 million 1.94 $3.48 million $0.15 59.53 salesforce.com $17.10 billion 8.06 $126.00 million $1.02 150.96

salesforce.com has higher revenue and earnings than ChannelAdvisor. ChannelAdvisor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than salesforce.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

salesforce.com beats ChannelAdvisor on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Its suite of solutions include various modules, including Marketplaces module that connects customers to third-party marketplaces; and Digital Marketing module, which connects customers to compare shopping Websites that allow customers to advertise products on search engines. The company also offers Where to Buy solution that allows brands to provide their Web visitors or digital marketing audiences with information about the authorized resellers that carry their products and the availability of those products; and Product Intelligence, a solution that provides brands with insights about online assortment, product coverage gaps, pricing trends, and adherence by their retailers to content guidelines. Its customers include online businesses of online businesses of brands and retailers, as well as advertising agencies that use its solutions on behalf of their clients. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices. It also provides Service Cloud, which enables companies to deliver personalized customer service and support, as well as a field service solution that enables companies to connect agents, dispatchers, and mobile employees through a centralized platform, which helps to schedule and dispatch work, and track and manage jobs in real-time. In addition, the company offers Marketing Cloud to plan, personalize, and optimize one-to-one customer marketing interactions; and Commerce Cloud, which enables companies to enhance engagement, conversion, revenue, and loyalty from their customers. Further, it provides Lightning Platform that offers no-code to pro-code Platform-as-a-Service tools for building, securing, integrating, and managing the business apps; Anypoint Platform enables customers to connect any system, application, data, or device; Quip collaboration platform, which combines documents, spreadsheets, apps, and chat with live CRM data; and Salesforce Customer 360, which enables companies to connect customer data across the various offerings for financial services, healthcare, and government. Additionally, the company offers consulting and implementation services; training services, including instructor-led and online courses; and support and adoption programs. It provides its services through direct sales; and consulting firms, systems integrators, and other partners. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

