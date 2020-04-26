Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.32% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $5,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 17,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,325,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,654,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 373,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 218,821 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Shares of CCRN stock opened at $5.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $217.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.24. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $13.42.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $215.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.08 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CCRN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet cut Cross Country Healthcare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Dircks acquired 4,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $32,283.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,787.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Cronin Clark bought 22,601 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.66 per share, for a total transaction of $173,123.66. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 272,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,924.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 27,894 shares of company stock valued at $212,317 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cross Country Healthcare Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

Featured Story: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.