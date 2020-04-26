Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 258,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,640 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCRN. Barclays PLC increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 17,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,325,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,654,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 373,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 218,821 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet cut Cross Country Healthcare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

CCRN stock opened at $5.99 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.98. The firm has a market cap of $217.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $215.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.08 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, Director Thomas C. Dircks purchased 4,293 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $32,283.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 154,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,787.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Cronin Clark purchased 22,601 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.66 per share, for a total transaction of $173,123.66. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 272,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,924.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 27,894 shares of company stock worth $212,317. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.