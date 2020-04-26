Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $279.20 Million

Brokerages expect Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) to post $279.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Curo Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $271.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $285.74 million. Curo Group reported sales of $277.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curo Group will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Curo Group.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Curo Group had a return on equity of 271.21% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $302.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.73 million.

CURO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Stephens lowered Curo Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Curo Group in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Curo Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

NYSE CURO opened at $6.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.84. Curo Group has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $16.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.13 million, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.65, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

In other news, CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 5,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $82,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 834,575 shares in the company, valued at $11,684,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Fleischer & Lowe Gp I. Friedman sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $26,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,069,822 shares of company stock worth $26,966,580 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 44.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Curo Group by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Curo Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Curo Group during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Curo Group by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Curo Group by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 31,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

About Curo Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

