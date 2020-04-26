CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,111 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,527 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 16,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS opened at $62.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.91. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at $767,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.41.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

