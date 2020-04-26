Cypress Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cypress Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $103,388,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,426,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,388,000 after purchasing an additional 457,631 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,479,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 822.6% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 473,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,976,000 after purchasing an additional 421,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,735,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,186,000 after acquiring an additional 411,886 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH opened at $154.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.19 and a 200 day moving average of $188.05. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $210.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.8009 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

